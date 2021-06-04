Dr. Dayana Arteaga, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arteaga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dayana Arteaga, DO
Overview
Dr. Dayana Arteaga, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South.
Dr. Arteaga works at
Locations
-
1
Cox North Hospital1423 N Jefferson Ave, Springfield, MO 65802 Directions (417) 269-3000
-
2
Lighthouse Psychiatry9906 Riverside Pkwy, Tulsa, OK 74137 Directions (918) 629-3251Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arteaga?
Best Dr I have ever had, very caring very understanding and truly listens to what you have to say and I am so blessed to have her as my Dr. Thank you so much, Dr.Arteaga, DO. " you saved my life" 5 stars!!!!
About Dr. Dayana Arteaga, DO
- Psychiatry
- 7 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881048593
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma HSC in Tulsa
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Oklahoma
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arteaga has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arteaga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arteaga works at
Dr. Arteaga speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Arteaga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arteaga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arteaga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arteaga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.