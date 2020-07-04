Overview

Dr. Dayan Gandhi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center, Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Northridge Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Gandhi works at Renal Consultants Medical Group in Thousand Oaks, CA with other offices in West Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Proteinuria and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.