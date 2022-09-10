Overview

Dr. Dayal Raja, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center, Emory University Hospital, Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus, MVHS St. Luke's Campus, Rome Memorial Hospital and Saint Elizabeth Medical Center.



Dr. Raja works at Slocum-Dickson Medical Group PLLC in New Hartford, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Goiter, Diabetic Ketoacidosis and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.