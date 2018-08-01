Dr. Mallipeddi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dayaker Mallipeddi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dayaker Mallipeddi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbia, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Lincoln Medical Center, Maury Regional Medical Center and Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Lawrence.
Dr. Mallipeddi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mid-south Gastroenterology Assoc. PC1222 Trotwood Ave Ste 501, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions (931) 388-8302
-
2
Lincoln County Health System106 Medical Center Blvd, Fayetteville, TN 37334 Directions (931) 438-8000
-
3
Maury Regional Hospital1224 Trotwood Ave, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions (931) 388-8302
Hospital Affiliations
- Lincoln Medical Center
- Maury Regional Medical Center
- Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Lawrence
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mallipeddi?
Very kind and attentive. Staff is understanding and caring
About Dr. Dayaker Mallipeddi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1548225444
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mallipeddi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mallipeddi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mallipeddi works at
Dr. Mallipeddi has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mallipeddi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mallipeddi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mallipeddi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mallipeddi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mallipeddi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.