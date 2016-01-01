Dr. Daya Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daya Sharma, MD
Overview
Dr. Daya Sharma, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Medical College Of Amritsar, University Of The Punjab and is affiliated with Medstar Washington Hospital Center.
Locations
Greater Washington Oncology Associates10750 Columbia Pike Ste 501, Silver Spring, MD 20901 Directions (301) 593-9035Monday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Greater Washington Oncology Associates106 Irving St NW Ste 418, Washington, DC 20010 Directions (202) 726-0941
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Daya Sharma, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1871527937
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center
- Washington DC VA Medical Center
- Medical College Of Amritsar, University Of The Punjab
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sharma speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
