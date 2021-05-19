Overview

Dr. Daxes Banit, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Warner Robins, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Piedmont Macon Medical Center.



Dr. Banit works at Houston Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine in Warner Robins, GA with other offices in Perry, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.