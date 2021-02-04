Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daxa Patel, MD
Dr. Daxa Patel, MD is a Pediatric Neurosurgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.
Memorial Division of Pediatric Neurosurgery1150 N 35th Ave Ste 520, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-5733Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Memorial Division of Pediatric Allergy and Immunology3377 S State Road 7 Ste 100, Wellington, FL 33449 Directions (561) 709-6724Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Dr. Patel did a full resection on our 3y sons brain tumor. She was so professional, calming, and confident. She truly put us at ease and was the calm in our storm. She saved our sons life. Truly amazing
- Pediatric Neurosurgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1780905398
- U Utah/Primary Chldns Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.