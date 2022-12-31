Overview

Dr. Dax Varkey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Varkey works at Southeastern Orthopedic Spec PA in Greensboro, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain and Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.