Overview

Dr. Dawson Brown, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Brown works at WestSound Orthopaedics - Silverdale in Silverdale, WA with other offices in Bainbridge Island, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

