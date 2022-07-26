Dr. Dawood Sayed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sayed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dawood Sayed, MD
Overview
Dr. Dawood Sayed, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Sayed works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
KU MedWest7405 Renner Rd, Shawnee, KS 66217 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
2
Comprehensive Epilepsy Center3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-0575Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
Indian Creek Campus10790 Nall Ave # 200, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
4
Ambulatory Surgery Center10720 Nall Ave # 200, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
5
The University of Kansas Cancer Center4000 Cambridge St # 1045, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sayed?
After seeing four different pain management doctors, Dr Sayed correctly diagnosed my problem and brought me relief from excruciating pain. He asks me questions and listens. I am thankful that I was referred to him after getting no results from others. I have the upmost respect for Dr Sayed. He gave me freedom from pain.
About Dr. Dawood Sayed, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1194942219
Education & Certifications
- Cornell Med Coll/NY Presbyn Hosp
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
- University of Kansas / Main Campus
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sayed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sayed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sayed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sayed works at
Dr. Sayed has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sayed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Sayed. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sayed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sayed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sayed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.