Overview

Dr. Dawood Sayed, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Sayed works at The University of Kansas Health System in Shawnee, KS with other offices in Kansas City, KS and Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.