Dr. Dawn Zacharias, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dawn Zacharias, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Medina, OH. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with UH St. John Medical Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.

Dr. Zacharias works at Medina Pediatrics in Medina, OH with other offices in Olmsted Falls, OH and Westlake, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Allergic Rhinitis and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    University hospital ALLERGY
    4001 Carrick Dr Ste 160, Medina, OH 44256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 250-5353
    University Hospitals Allergy and Asthma Center
    7856 Brookside Dr, Olmsted Falls, OH 44138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 250-5353
    University hospital ALLERGY
    960 Clague Rd Ste 2100, Westlake, OH 44145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 250-2032

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • UH St. John Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Treatment frequency



Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Antibiotic Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immune Disorders Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
X-Linked Agammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 03, 2022
    I have seen Dr Zacharias for many years. I was surprised to see she had any bad reviews at all. She is well educated and is able to discuss treatment options and my medical problems thoroughly. I would highly recommend her! She actually listens! She is never rude and she is compassionate and is caring.
    About Dr. Dawn Zacharias, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609853183
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • All Children Hosp/Usf
    Residency
    • Akron General Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Ohio
    Undergraduate School
    • Baldwin Wallace College
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dawn Zacharias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zacharias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zacharias has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zacharias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zacharias has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Allergic Rhinitis and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zacharias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Zacharias. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zacharias.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zacharias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zacharias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

