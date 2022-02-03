Overview

Dr. Dawn Zacharias, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Medina, OH. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with UH St. John Medical Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Zacharias works at Medina Pediatrics in Medina, OH with other offices in Olmsted Falls, OH and Westlake, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Allergic Rhinitis and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.