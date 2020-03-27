Dr. Dawn White, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dawn White, DDS
Overview
Dr. Dawn White, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Denver, CO. They specialize in Dentistry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University School of Dentistry.
Dr. White works at
Locations
-
1
Metropolitan Dental Care1400 Glenarm Pl Rm 200, Denver, CO 80202 Directions (303) 395-9655Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Guardian
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr White's for 20 years she is the best dentist I have ever had. Her work is great and her staff is great too.
About Dr. Dawn White, DDS
- Dentistry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1669598678
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. White using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White works at
235 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
