Overview

Dr. Dawn Wang, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC St. Margaret.

They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    3550 Terrace St Ste 613, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 (412) 648-9670
    Upmc Passavant Cranberry
    1 Saint Francis Way, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 (412) 665-8030
    University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine
    815 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15215 (412) 784-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UPMC Passavant - McCandless
  • UPMC St. Margaret

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Dawn Wang, MD

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    English
    1235343989
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

