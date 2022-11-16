See All Neurosurgeons in Dover, DE
Dr. Dawn Tartaglione, DO

Neurosurgery
3.5 (39)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dawn Tartaglione, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Southwest Medical Center and SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest.

Dr. Tartaglione works at Bayhealth Neurosurgery in Dover, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bayhealth Neurosurgery
    540 S Governors Ave, Dover, DE 19904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 526-1470
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • Integris Southwest Medical Center
  • SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Adult Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Benign Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Nov 16, 2022
    When I first went to Bayhealth Neurosurgery, I saw there were multiple doctors that I would've been referred to. I was lucky enough to get not only the best treatment, but a cool doctor. In the beginning of my treatment, I was run in circles by my insurance company until I had to have an emergency MRI. When I finally was able to see the correct doctor (Dr.T) I was hardly able to walk on my own. So, limping in with a cane we started the process for setting a surgery date. I had abnormal blood work the first time around, so it had to be pushed out. Once resolved I was fast tracked into my surgery, done only by the amazing staff working alongside Dr.T shoutout to Michelle! Shay! Stacey! Dr. Volha! and Tim! You're all amazing and took wonderful care of me! On my surgery day I limped in with a cane, and virtually walked out without it. Minimal invasiveness and it's like she went in and flipped a switch. I'm down to almost no pain and its only 3 weeks out. Thank you Dr.T YOU ARE AMAZING!!!!
    Joshua Hearn — Nov 16, 2022
    About Dr. Dawn Tartaglione, DO

    • Neurosurgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1588693865
    Education & Certifications

    • Michigan State University
    • Garden City Hospital, Osteopathic
    • Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
    • Truman State University
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dawn Tartaglione, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tartaglione is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tartaglione has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tartaglione has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tartaglione works at Bayhealth Neurosurgery in Dover, DE. View the full address on Dr. Tartaglione’s profile.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Tartaglione. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tartaglione.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tartaglione, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tartaglione appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

