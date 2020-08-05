Dr. Dawn Swarm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swarm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dawn Swarm, MD
Overview
Dr. Dawn Swarm, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University.
Dr. Swarm works at
Locations
Kaiser Permanente5601 De Soto Ave, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Directions (818) 719-2000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
A surgeon is there to perform a very serious operation on your body, she's not there to coddle you. Stupid review above me. Anyway, she did a full knee replacement on me and I am satisfied with her work. Doctors such as her are performing miracles. I can't think of anything to complain about. She does thousands of such miracles. I would recommend her to anyone. She's the real deal. Ken Wersh Malibu California
About Dr. Dawn Swarm, MD
Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
English
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swarm has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swarm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swarm works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Swarm. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swarm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swarm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swarm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.