Dr. Dawn Smiley-Byrd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smiley-Byrd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dawn Smiley-Byrd, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dawn Smiley-Byrd, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Suwanee, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Smiley-Byrd works at
Locations
-
1
E. Earl Pennington MD LLC3890 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste 360, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (678) 735-5310
-
2
North Georgia Diabetes and Endocrinology - Johns Creek3350 Paddocks Pkwy, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (678) 735-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smiley-Byrd?
Dr. Smiley-Byrd is one of the BEST doctors I have ever been to. I highly recommend her as she is patient, kind and caring. I feel confident that I am in good hands and am getting the best medical advise. Thank you so much Dr. Smiley-Byrd!
About Dr. Dawn Smiley-Byrd, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1134238827
Education & Certifications
- Emory U/Grady Mem Hosp
- U Cincinnati/Chldrns Hosp&U Hosp
- University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smiley-Byrd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smiley-Byrd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smiley-Byrd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smiley-Byrd works at
Dr. Smiley-Byrd has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smiley-Byrd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Smiley-Byrd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smiley-Byrd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smiley-Byrd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smiley-Byrd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.