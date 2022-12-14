Dr. Dawn Severson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Severson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dawn Severson, MD
Dr. Dawn Severson, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mclaren Macomb.
Henry Ford Heart and Vascular Institute15855 19 Mile Rd, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (313) 483-8772
Henry Ford Cancer Institute - Shelby Mall50505 Schoenherr Rd Ste 330, Shelby Township, MI 48315 Directions (586) 323-4530
Henry Ford Hematology Oncology - Hayes Rd43630 Hayes Rd Ste 200, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (800) 436-7936
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Mclaren Macomb
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Messa
- MetLife
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Prudential
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Dawn Severson, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1558317990
Education & Certifications
- Wm Beaumont Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Severson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Severson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Severson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Severson has seen patients for Anemia and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Severson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Severson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Severson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Severson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Severson can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.