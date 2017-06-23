Dr. Dawn Schwartz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dawn Schwartz, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Pediatrics - St. Joseph's500 W Thomas Rd Ste 250, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Dr. Schwartz visited my baby as a new born in the hospital, because my baby was in NICU I found it very necessary to keep the first doctor who seen her because they would already be familiar with my baby's health. As a first time parent I had plenty of questions in which she heard me out and answered all my questions justifying every answer. She also gave me insight on things that could help me and my baby. Its also a plus that she gives my baby books every visit. She is beyond amazing!
- St Joseph's Hospital and Med Center
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
- Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schwartz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.