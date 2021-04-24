Dr. Scheve has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dawn Scheve, MD
Overview
Dr. Dawn Scheve, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Issaquah, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Dr. Scheve works at
Locations
Midwifery and Women's Health - Issaquah751 NE Blakely Dr Ste 2030, Issaquah, WA 98029 Directions (425) 313-7080
St Joseph Hospital Psychiatric Professional Services1717 S J St, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 274-7501
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She was the absolute best. The delivery was complicated and Dr. Scheve came to the rescue with great poise. Please come back to Issaquah for our second baby!
About Dr. Dawn Scheve, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1699762468
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scheve accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scheve has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scheve has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scheve on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Scheve. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scheve.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scheve, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scheve appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.