Dr. Dawn Scarzella, MD

Urology
3.7 (62)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dawn Scarzella, MD is an Urology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University|George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.

Dr. Scarzella works at Dr. Omar Ortiz-Alvarado MD in Coral Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Bladder Infection and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Omar Ortiz-Alvarado MD
    1725 N University Dr Ste 400, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 692-6564
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:45pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
  • Broward Health Coral Springs
  • HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Polyuria
Bladder Infection
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Polyuria
Bladder Infection
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis

Polyuria
Bladder Infection
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urethral Stricture
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Bacteriuria Screening
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Scan
Bladder Surgery
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Cystometry
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Dipstick Urinalysis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hydronephrosis
Incontinence Sling Procedure
Kidney Stones
Lithotripsy
Overactive Bladder
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Uroflowmetry
Varicocele
Yeast Infections
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Diseases
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Repair Surgery
Bladder Stones
Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Chronic Prostatitis
Circumcision
Cystoscopy
Electronic Shock Wave Lithotripsy
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Erectile Dysfunction
Estrogen Replacement Therapy
Excision of Testicular Lesion
Genitourinary Cancers
Hydrocele
Hypogonadism
Incontinence
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Disease
Kidney Infection
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed
Male Infertility
Neurogenic Bladder
Peyronie's Disease
Phimosis
Prostate Biopsy
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Diseases
Prostate Procedures
Prostate Removal
Prostate Surgery
Prostatitis
Retrograde Pyetograms
Sexual Dysfunction
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sleep Disorders
Spermatocele
Testicular Cancer
Testicular Dysfunction
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Ureteral Stones
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Ureteroscopic Lithotripsy
Ureterscopies
Urethral Dilation
Urinary Disorders
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Retention
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy)
Urological Surgery
Urology Procedure
Vasectomy
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Wound Repair
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 62 ratings
    Patient Ratings (62)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (18)
    About Dr. Dawn Scarzella, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598792848
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • George Washington University|George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences
    Medical Education

