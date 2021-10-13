Overview

Dr. Dawn Scarzella, MD is an Urology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University|George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.



Dr. Scarzella works at Dr. Omar Ortiz-Alvarado MD in Coral Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Bladder Infection and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.