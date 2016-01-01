Dr. Dawn Sammons, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sammons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dawn Sammons, DO
Overview
Dr. Dawn Sammons, DO is a dermatologist in Athens, OH. She currently practices at Oakview Dermatology and is affiliated with Ohiohealth O'Bleness Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Oakview Dermatology2111 E State St, Athens, OH 45701 Directions (740) 566-4621
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
About Dr. Dawn Sammons, DO
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1750573986
Education & Certifications
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Admitting Hospitals
- Ohiohealth O'Bleness Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
