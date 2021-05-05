Dr. Dawn Salvatore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salvatore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dawn Salvatore, MD
Overview
Dr. Dawn Salvatore, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Vascular Center - Surgery111 S 11th St Ste 6210, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Jefferson Health Navy Yard3 Crescent Dr Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions
Jefferson Vascular Center - Surgery1300 Wolf St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Salvatore is an excellent doctor. Whenever I had a vascular problem, I drive 2 1/2 hrs to see Dr. Salvatore. I have been a patient since 2004, I would NOT go to any other doctor. I give Dr. Salvatore 5 stars!!!!!!! Thank You Dr. Savatore for all you have done for me. Linda Lorah
About Dr. Dawn Salvatore, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salvatore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salvatore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salvatore has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salvatore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
178 patients have reviewed Dr. Salvatore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salvatore.
