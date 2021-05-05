See All Vascular Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Dawn Salvatore, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.8 (178)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dawn Salvatore, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Salvatore works at Jefferson Vascular Center - Surgery in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jefferson Vascular Center - Surgery
    111 S 11th St Ste 6210, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Jefferson Health Navy Yard
    3 Crescent Dr Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Jefferson Vascular Center - Surgery
    1300 Wolf St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Arterial Occlusive Disease Chevron Icon
Arterial Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriosclerosis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Celiac Artery Stenosis from Compression by Median Arcuate Ligament of Diaphragm Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Claudication Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Endovascular Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Femoral Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Artery Ischemia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Popliteal Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Stenosis (RAS) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Saccular Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Suprarenal Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thromboembolism Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Visceral Aneurysm Chevron Icon

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 178 ratings
Patient Ratings (178)
5 Star
(157)
4 Star
(16)
3 Star
(3)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
May 05, 2021
Dr. Salvatore is an excellent doctor. Whenever I had a vascular problem, I drive 2 1/2 hrs to see Dr. Salvatore. I have been a patient since 2004, I would NOT go to any other doctor. I give Dr. Salvatore 5 stars!!!!!!! Thank You Dr. Savatore for all you have done for me. Linda Lorah
May 05, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Dr. Dawn Salvatore, MD
About Dr. Dawn Salvatore, MD

  • Vascular Surgery
  • 34 years of experience
  • English
  • 1033204805
Education & Certifications

  • Cleveland Clinic
  • Cleveland Clinic
  • Cleveland Clinic
  • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
