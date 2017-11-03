See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Duluth, GA
Obstetrics & Gynecology
26 years of experience
Dr. Dawn Russell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Emory University Hospital.

Dr. Russell works at Emory Healthcare/Hospitalist in Duluth, GA with other offices in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Emory Division of Hospital Medicine
    6325 Hospital Pkwy, Duluth, GA 30097
    EvergreenHealth Obstetrics & Gynecology Care, Coral
    12303 NE 130th Ln, Kirkland, WA 98034

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Emory Johns Creek Hospital
  Emory University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Maternal Anemia
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Maternal Anemia
Ovarian Cancer Screening

    Accepted Insurance

    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 03, 2017
    She is the best doctor!!!! Wouldnt have anyone else deliver my children shes busy cause everyone wants her for a doctor but she has always fit me in her schedule for every birth and delivered all of my babies. She's very good at what she does!!!!!
    Lake Stevens, WA — Nov 03, 2017
    About Dr. Dawn Russell, MD

    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    26 years of experience
    English
    1790892024
    Education & Certifications

    University of Chicago
    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dawn Russell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russell is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Russell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Russell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Russell has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Russell on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Russell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Russell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Russell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

