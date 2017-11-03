Overview

Dr. Dawn Russell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Emory University Hospital.



Dr. Russell works at Emory Healthcare/Hospitalist in Duluth, GA with other offices in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.