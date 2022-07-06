Overview

Dr. Dawn Polly, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital, Prisma Health Patewood Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Polly works at Express Pediatric Care in Greenville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.