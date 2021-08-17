Overview

Dr. Dawn Phillips, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bolingbrook, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Phillips works at Phillips Eye Center in Bolingbrook, IL with other offices in Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.