Dr. Dawn Mormak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mormak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dawn Mormak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dawn Mormak, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Dr. Mormak works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
FABEN Obstetrics and Gynecology - San Marco1510 Riverplace Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 346-0050Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Faben Obstetrics & Gynecology LLC4181 Southpoint Dr E Ste 300, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 346-0050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Faben Obstetrics and Gynecology LLC4425 Merrimac Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32210 Directions (904) 346-0050
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mormak?
I just learned that Dr. Mormak has left FABEN and I'm rather upset about this. I was seen by her earlier this year because Dr. Caccam, my usual OBGYN (and definitely one of the best!) was out of office. I had that visit and then a follow-up and both times, Dr. Mormak was compassionate and took her time with me and answered all of my questions. I'm not sure why she received so many negative reviews on here and I wish I had left this review sooner, but I hope she didn't leave due to a 'squeaky wheels'.
About Dr. Dawn Mormak, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1689963696
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida-Jacksonville
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mormak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mormak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mormak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mormak works at
Dr. Mormak speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mormak. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mormak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mormak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mormak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.