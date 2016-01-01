Overview

Dr. Dawn Minaai, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Straub Clinic And Hospital.



Dr. Minaai works at STRAUB CLINIC & HOSPITAL, Honolulu, HI in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.