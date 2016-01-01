Dr. Dawn Minaai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minaai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dawn Minaai, MD
Overview
Dr. Dawn Minaai, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Straub Clinic And Hospital.
Dr. Minaai works at
Locations
Straub Medical Center888 S King St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 522-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Straub Clinic And Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dawn Minaai, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
- 1699876748
Education & Certifications
- University Hi J a Burns School Med
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Minaai has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Minaai accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Minaai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Minaai works at
Dr. Minaai has seen patients for Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Minaai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Minaai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minaai.
