Dr. Dawn Mikaitis, DMD

Dentistry
5 (64)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Dr. Dawn Mikaitis, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Naugatuck, CT. They specialize in Dentistry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Uconn School Of Dental Medicine.

Dr. Mikaitis works at Dawn M. Mikaitis DMD, LLC in Naugatuck, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Dawn M. Mikaitis DMD, LLC
    207 Meadow St, Naugatuck, CT 06770 (203) 689-2073

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Broken Tooth
Canker Sore
Cavity
Broken Tooth
Canker Sore
Cavity

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Delta Dental of Washington
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Dominion Insurance
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (57)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 11, 2017
    I have recently had a tooth restoration with Dr. Mikaitis. I have nothing but wonderful things to say about the entire staff at the office. Everyone is extremely pleasant and accommodating and I had absolutely NO pain with any treatments. She is fantastic! Linda in reception is awesome also.
    Lauren Sagliano in Naugatuck, CT — Oct 11, 2017
    About Dr. Dawn Mikaitis, DMD

    Dentistry
    26 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1225046022
    Education & Certifications

    St. Mary's Hospital Waterbury, Ct
    Uconn School Of Dental Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dawn Mikaitis, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mikaitis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mikaitis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mikaitis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mikaitis works at Dawn M. Mikaitis DMD, LLC in Naugatuck, CT. View the full address on Dr. Mikaitis’s profile.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Mikaitis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mikaitis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mikaitis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mikaitis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

