Dr. Dawn Mikaitis, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mikaitis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dawn Mikaitis, DMD
Overview
Dr. Dawn Mikaitis, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Naugatuck, CT. They specialize in Dentistry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Uconn School Of Dental Medicine.
Dr. Mikaitis works at
Locations
-
1
Dawn M. Mikaitis DMD, LLC207 Meadow St, Naugatuck, CT 06770 Directions (203) 689-2073
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mikaitis?
I have recently had a tooth restoration with Dr. Mikaitis. I have nothing but wonderful things to say about the entire staff at the office. Everyone is extremely pleasant and accommodating and I had absolutely NO pain with any treatments. She is fantastic! Linda in reception is awesome also.
About Dr. Dawn Mikaitis, DMD
- Dentistry
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225046022
Education & Certifications
- St. Mary's Hospital Waterbury, Ct
- Uconn School Of Dental Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mikaitis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mikaitis accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mikaitis using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mikaitis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mikaitis works at
Dr. Mikaitis speaks Spanish.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Mikaitis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mikaitis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mikaitis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mikaitis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.