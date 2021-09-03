Overview

Dr. Dawn Michels, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd.



Dr. Michels works at Foot & Ankle Specialists in Louisville, KY with other offices in New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.