Dr. Dawn Michels, DPM

Podiatry
5 (6)
Overview

Dr. Dawn Michels, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd.

Dr. Michels works at Foot & Ankle Specialists in Louisville, KY with other offices in New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Foot & Ankle Specialists
    4119 Browns Ln, Louisville, KY 40220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 454-4187
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Foot & Ankle Specialists
    2857 Charlestown Rd Ste 300, New Albany, IN 47150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 948-0211

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Floyd

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Bunion
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Foot Fracture

Hammer Toe
Bunion
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Heel Spur
Sever's Disease
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 03, 2021
    Dr. Michels and her staff are very friendly, knowledgeable, and attentive. She spent all the time I needed to explain my diagnosis. I highly recommend her.
    Sep 03, 2021
    About Dr. Dawn Michels, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578563920
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michels has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Michels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Michels has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Michels. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michels.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

