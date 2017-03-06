Dr. Mehlhaff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dawn Mehlhaff, MD
Dr. Dawn Mehlhaff, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend and Sacred Heart Medical Center University District.
Locations
Peacehealth Medical Group1200 Hilyard St, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (458) 205-6041
Peacehealth Medical Group-oregon2484 River Rd, Eugene, OR 97404 Directions (541) 222-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend
- Sacred Heart Medical Center University District
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to Dr. Mehlhaff for a couple of years now and absolutely love her! She has always been a great listener, never rushes me, and is always so understanding. I would recommend her to anyone (and I have done so). I hope she stays in practice a long time because I don't want to have to change doctors again for a while~
About Dr. Dawn Mehlhaff, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
Dr. Mehlhaff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehlhaff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehlhaff. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehlhaff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehlhaff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehlhaff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.