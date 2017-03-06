See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Eugene, OR
Dr. Dawn Mehlhaff, MD

Internal Medicine
31 years of experience
Dr. Dawn Mehlhaff, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend and Sacred Heart Medical Center University District.

Dr. Mehlhaff works at Peacehealth Medical Group in Eugene, OR.

    Peacehealth Medical Group
    1200 Hilyard St, Eugene, OR 97401
    Peacehealth Medical Group-oregon
    2484 River Rd, Eugene, OR 97404

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend
  Sacred Heart Medical Center University District

    Mar 06, 2017
    I've been going to Dr. Mehlhaff for a couple of years now and absolutely love her! She has always been a great listener, never rushes me, and is always so understanding. I would recommend her to anyone (and I have done so). I hope she stays in practice a long time because I don't want to have to change doctors again for a while~
    Renee Barnhart in Springfield, OR — Mar 06, 2017
    Internal Medicine
    31 years of experience
    English
    1720149677
    OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
    Dr. Mehlhaff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mehlhaff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Mehlhaff works at Peacehealth Medical Group in Eugene, OR.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehlhaff. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehlhaff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehlhaff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

