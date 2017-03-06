Overview

Dr. Dawn Mehlhaff, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend and Sacred Heart Medical Center University District.



Dr. Mehlhaff works at Peacehealth Medical Group in Eugene, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.