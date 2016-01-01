Dr. Dawn Mayberry, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayberry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dawn Mayberry, DO
Overview
Dr. Dawn Mayberry, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Mayberry works at
Locations
South Tulsa Pediatrics7512 E 91st St, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 728-2000
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dawn Mayberry, DO
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1558351221
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mayberry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayberry accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mayberry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayberry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayberry.
