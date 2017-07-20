Overview

Dr. Dawn Macfarland, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Marshall University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Macfarland works at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.