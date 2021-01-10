Overview

Dr. Dawn Leonard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Leonard works at Breast Surgeons At HFGCC in Newark, DE with other offices in Olney, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.