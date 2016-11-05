Dr. Dawn Kopel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kopel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dawn Kopel, MD
Dr. Dawn Kopel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Greater New Haven Ob Gyn Group PC46 Prince St Ste 207, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 787-2264
Greater New Haven Ob/Gyn325 Boston Post Rd Ste 3B, Orange, CT 06477 Directions (203) 795-5590
Greater New Haven Ob Gyn Group PC1970 Whitney Ave Ste 4, Hamden, CT 06517 Directions (203) 248-5067
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
The best doctor I have ever had, she's very informative and listens to her patients and makes you feel very comfortable.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Portuguese
- 1497781041
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Kopel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kopel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kopel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kopel has seen patients for Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kopel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kopel speaks Mandarin and Portuguese.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kopel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kopel.
