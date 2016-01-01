Dr. Dawn Kleinman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kleinman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dawn Kleinman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dawn Kleinman, MD is a dermatologist in Sanford, NC. She currently practices at Sanford Dermatology and is affiliated with Central Carolina Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Sanford Dermatology PA827 S Horner Blvd Ste B, Sanford, NC 27330 Directions (919) 775-7926
Sanford Dermatology - Pittsboro959 East St Ste B, Pittsboro, NC 27312 Directions (919) 775-7926
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Dawn Kleinman, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- Female
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Dartmouth College
Admitting Hospitals
- Central Carolina Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
