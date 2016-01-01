Dr. Dawn Kallio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kallio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dawn Kallio, MD
Dr. Dawn Kallio, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They graduated from University Of Colorado and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Academy Park Pediatrics - Lakewood7373 W Jefferson Ave Ste 102, Lakewood, CO 80235 Directions (303) 963-0693
Highlands Ranch4185 E Wildcat Reserve Pkwy Ste 230, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126 Directions (303) 963-0694
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1225100902
- MAINE MEDICAL CENTER
- MAINE MEDICAL CENTER
- University Of Colorado
Dr. Kallio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kallio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kallio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kallio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kallio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kallio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kallio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.