Overview

Dr. Dawn Jones, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Olathe, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City and is affiliated with LMH Health and Olathe Medical Center.



Dr. Jones works at Midwest Surgical Associates in Olathe, KS with other offices in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.