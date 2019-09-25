Dr. Dawn Hasson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hasson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dawn Hasson, MD
Overview
Dr. Dawn Hasson, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Penn and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.
Dr. Hasson works at
Locations
Penn State Obstetrics and Gynecology2494 Bernville Rd Ste 100, Reading, PA 19605 Directions (610) 378-2899
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hasson has been my physician for many, many years. I took my teenage daughters to her when they were 12 and 14 and handed their care over to her. She is amazing and now my adult daughters are happy and healthy AND very comfortable with their gynecological care due to Dr. Hasson. I put all 5 stars but not sure it worked correctly.
About Dr. Dawn Hasson, MD
- Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown U MC
- Medical College Penn
Dr. Hasson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hasson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hasson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hasson works at
Dr. Hasson has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Mastodynia and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hasson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hasson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hasson.
