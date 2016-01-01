See All Dermatologists in Biloxi, MS
Dr. Dawn Hansen, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dawn Hansen, MD is a dermatologist in Biloxi, MS. Dr. Hansen completed a residency at USAF Medical Center, Keesler AFB. She currently practices at Dermatology Specialists Of Mississippi. She accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Specialists Of Mississippi
    2550 Pass Rd, Biloxi, MS 39531 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (228) 207-2817
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Shingles
Keloid Scar
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Shingles
Keloid Scar
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dry Skin
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Venous Insufficiency
Warts
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Arthritis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Contact Dermatitis
Dehydration
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Melanoma
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Psoriatic Arthritis
Rash
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Ulcer
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Tobacco Use Disorder
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Acne
Athlete's Foot
Benign Tumor
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Cold Sore
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Lichen Planus
Limb Pain
Lipomas
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Polyneuropathy
Skin Infections
Testicular Dysfunction
Tinea Versicolor
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • Tricare

About Dr. Dawn Hansen, MD

  Dermatology
  28 years of experience
  English
  Female
  1558323964
Education & Certifications

  American College of Physicians
  USAF Medical Center, Keesler AFB
  University Of Wisconsin Medical School
  University of Wisconsin / Madison
Patient Satisfaction

3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 31 ratings
Patient Ratings (31)
5 Star
(19)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(11)
