Dr. Dawn Hansen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dawn Hansen, MD is a dermatologist in Biloxi, MS. Dr. Hansen completed a residency at USAF Medical Center, Keesler AFB. She currently practices at Dermatology Specialists Of Mississippi. She accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Dermatology Specialists Of Mississippi2550 Pass Rd, Biloxi, MS 39531 Directions (228) 207-2817Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Tricare
About Dr. Dawn Hansen, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1558323964
Education & Certifications
- American College of Physicians
- USAF Medical Center, Keesler AFB
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
Patient Satisfaction
Dr. Hansen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hansen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Hansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hansen has seen patients for Herpes Zoster Without Complication, Shingles and Keloid Scar.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Hansen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.
