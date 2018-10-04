Dr. Gunter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dawn Gunter, MD
Overview
Dr. Dawn Gunter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA.
Dr. Gunter works at
Locations
Psypharma Clinical Research Inc3136 N SWAN RD, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 320-1990
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am a patient of Dr. Gunter for several years. She is the most professional, caring, compassionate doctor I have worked with. I recommend her to anyone who needs psychiatric care.
About Dr. Dawn Gunter, MD
Psychiatry
34 years of experience
English
- 1992853691
Education & Certifications
FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gunter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gunter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gunter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gunter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gunter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.