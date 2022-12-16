Overview

Dr. Dawn Grosser, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Yale School Of Medicine / Yale New Haven Hospital and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco.



Dr. Grosser works at Plano Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Joint Pain and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.