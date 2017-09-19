Dr. Dawn Gretz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gretz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dawn Gretz, DPM
Overview
Dr. Dawn Gretz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD.
Dr. Gretz works at
Locations
Dawn M. Gretz D P M. P A1405 Madison Park Dr, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 761-1666
Psychmed Services LLC1420 Key Hwy, Baltimore, MD 21230 Directions (410) 761-1666
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Harbor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
This Woman is the most amazing of any doctor in any practice/field of expertise, that I have ever dealt with. And I think we are going on to close to 20 years. My with is a brittle Diabetic. Dr. Gretz's fastidious diligence to her advanced condition IS the reason my wife still has feet! A battle she has taken to a very personal level and fought side by side with us. This woman has been accessible to us at hours that other doctors normally would not have made themselves available to us. B
About Dr. Dawn Gretz, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1962585208
