Dr. Dawn Frankwick, MD
Overview
Dr. Dawn Frankwick, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Northwest.
Locations
UW Meridian Women's Health at Northwest Outpatient Medical Center10330 Meridian Ave N Ste 200, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Medical Center
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
There for me in my time of need when I miscarried. Honest and upfront about possible outcomes. She was in and out in 10 min. for surgery and I was out of the hospital in less than 6 hours. Everything went very smoothly. Top notch Dr. and staff. Can't say enough. She strives for excellence and was there for me every step of the way even a week later followed up with a call. Very professional. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Dawn Frankwick, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frankwick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Frankwick using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Frankwick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frankwick has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frankwick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Frankwick. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frankwick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frankwick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frankwick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.