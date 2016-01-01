See All General Surgeons in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Dawn Elliott, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dawn Elliott, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from GRAND RAPIDS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.

Dr. Elliott works at Guillermo Higa, MD, FACS, FASMBS in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Green Valley, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Vascular Specialists
    6422 E Speedway Blvd Ste 150, Tucson, AZ 85710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 318-3004
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Arizona Medicos Inc
    120 W Calle de las Tiendas, Green Valley, AZ 85614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 570-7884

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • Tucson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Dawn Elliott, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659507176
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GRAND RAPIDS MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elliott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elliott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Elliott. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elliott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elliott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elliott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

