Dr. Elliott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dawn Elliott, MD
Overview
Dr. Dawn Elliott, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from GRAND RAPIDS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.
Locations
Arizona Vascular Specialists6422 E Speedway Blvd Ste 150, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 318-3004Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Arizona Medicos Inc120 W Calle de las Tiendas, Green Valley, AZ 85614 Directions (520) 570-7884
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dawn Elliott, MD
- General Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GRAND RAPIDS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elliott accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elliott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Elliott. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elliott.
