Dr. Dawn Eliashiv, MD
Dr. Dawn Eliashiv, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
UCLA Health Westwood Neurology300 UCLA Medical Plz Ste B200, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 878-3264
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr Eliashiv help us when no one else could. After her working with a great surgen our daughter has been seizure free for over 10 years and has her life back again. she is a great caring Dr,
About Dr. Dawn Eliashiv, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1144286162
- TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Epilepsy
Dr. Eliashiv has seen patients for Epilepsy and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eliashiv on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
