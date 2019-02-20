Overview

Dr. Dawn Eliashiv, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Eliashiv works at UCLA Health Westwood Neurology in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy and EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.