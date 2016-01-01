Dr. Dawn Desylvia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desylvia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dawn Desylvia, MD
Overview
Dr. Dawn Desylvia, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Desylvia works at
Locations
Whole Life Health11695 NATIONAL BLVD, Los Angeles, CA 90064 Directions (310) 914-3400
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dawn Desylvia, MD
- Family Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1578724373
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desylvia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desylvia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Desylvia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desylvia.
