Dr. Dawson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dawn Dawson, MD
Overview
Dr. Dawn Dawson, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Centralia.
Dr. Dawson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lavista Correctional Facility Cdoc1401 W 17th St, Pueblo, CO 81003 Directions (719) 544-4800
-
2
Kootenai Health700 W Ironwood Dr Ste 158, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 625-4000
-
3
Ssm Health St. Mary's Hospital Centralia400 N Pleasant Ave, Centralia, IL 62801 Directions (618) 436-8621
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Centralia
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dawson?
About Dr. Dawn Dawson, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1073571857
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dawson accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dawson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dawson works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dawson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dawson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dawson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dawson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.