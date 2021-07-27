Dr. Dawn Buratti, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buratti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dawn Buratti, DPM
Overview
Dr. Dawn Buratti, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Dawn R. Buratti, D.P.M., Encino5400 Balboa Blvd Ste 325, Encino, CA 91316 Directions (818) 701-6300Tuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pmSaturday10:00am - 3:00pm
Dawn Buratti, DPM Malibu23805 Stuart Ranch Rd Ste 230, Malibu, CA 90265 Directions (818) 701-6300Monday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Medicare
- PPO Plus
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent experience. Dr. used Sculptra filler for “fat pad atrophy” in my RT foot - (metatarsals area ) with great improvement! Previously had pain when walking and decreased mobility. I needed to elevate my foot 1-3 hrs/day to continue working. So far I am very pleased and will continue follow-up. Also Dr. Buratti is a really nice person :)
About Dr. Dawn Buratti, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
- San Francisco General Hospital and Camp Pendleton Naval Hospital
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buratti has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buratti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Buratti using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Buratti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buratti speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Buratti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buratti.
