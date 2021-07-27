See All Podiatric Surgeons in Encino, CA
Dr. Dawn Buratti, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
5 (29)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Dr. Dawn Buratti, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Buratti works at Dawn R. Buratti, D.P.M., Encino in Encino, CA with other offices in Malibu, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dawn R. Buratti, D.P.M., Encino
    5400 Balboa Blvd Ste 325, Encino, CA 91316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 701-6300
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Dawn Buratti, DPM Malibu
    23805 Stuart Ranch Rd Ste 230, Malibu, CA 90265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 701-6300
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northridge Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Exam Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Nerve Release Testing Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
MLS Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 27, 2021
    Excellent experience. Dr. used Sculptra filler for “fat pad atrophy” in my RT foot - (metatarsals area ) with great improvement! Previously had pain when walking and decreased mobility. I needed to elevate my foot 1-3 hrs/day to continue working. So far I am very pleased and will continue follow-up. Also Dr. Buratti is a really nice person :)
    Water K. — Jul 27, 2021
    About Dr. Dawn Buratti, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538215439
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Northridge Hospital Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • San Francisco General Hospital and Camp Pendleton Naval Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dawn Buratti, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buratti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buratti has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buratti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Buratti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buratti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buratti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buratti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

