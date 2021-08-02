Overview

Dr. Dawn Brown, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at Total Wellness Assessment & Counseling Center Pllc in Houston, TX with other offices in The Woodlands, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.