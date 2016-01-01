Overview

Dr. Dawn Brooks, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Torrington, CT. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Berkshire Medical Center and Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.



Dr. Brooks works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Torrington, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT and Avon, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.